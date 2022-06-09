Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: FCA Multi-area Director of SE Miss. & USM Football Pastor Mitchell Williams

Williams talked about ministering to young athletes, shifting from full-time observer/part-time participant to full-time participant/part-time observer and seeing another's hand in the weave of the tapestry of the world.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Mitchell Williams, Southeast Mississippi Multi-Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Prior to being hired by FCA in 2011, Mitchell worked at WDAM 7 for 27 years, serving as sports director for 20 of those years.

While at WDAM, the sports department was cited by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters for excellence on 40 different occasions.

A licensed and ordained minister, Mitchell has hosted an FCA-sponsored retreat for leaders of his area’s prep football teams every spring since 2004. Since 2012, FCA has also hosted a similar retreat for prep female leaders in the Pine Belt area.

Starting in 2011 with an office of two - including himself - Williams currently heads a staff of 20 full-time, part-time and volunteer staff in Southeast Mississippi.

Williams’ region has grown from eight counties in the heart of the Pine Belt to an area covering 24 counties in southeast Mississippi.

The area includes more than 100 middle and high schools, the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University and six community colleges, including Jones College and Pearl River, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Meridian, East Mississippi and East Central community colleges.

Williams has served as the lead pastor, chaplain and character coach for USM’s football team since 2015.

Williams attended North Forrest High School and USM, where he lettered every year in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. He was enshrined in the USM Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.

Married to his wife, Shelia, for more than 30 years, the Williams’ are the parents of four sons. The couple is members of Grace Temple Church of Hattiesburg.

Williams talked about ministering to young athletes, shifting from full-time observer/part-time participant to full-time participant/part-time observer and seeing another’s hand in the weave of the tapestry of the world.

