Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Tacos and Tequila’ returning to Hattiesburg Zoo

Tacos & Tequila returns June 11
Tacos & Tequila returns June 11(HATTIESBURG ZOO)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Tacos and Tequila” event at the Hattiesburg Zoo is returning in 2022.

On Saturday, June 11, people who bought a ticket can mix and match different food and cocktails at stands throughout the zoo while partaking in different games and activities.

“This year, we’ve decreased the ticket price, so that really gave us an opportunity to make sure the event sells out,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo’s director of guest services. “Offering the different food and drinks throughout the zoo, we have given them the option to purchase as they go. I think that’s going to be a really good addition to this year’s event. The public response to it again this year has been phenomenal, and we think it’s going to be great.”

Tickets for the event are sold out. The zoo says the event will happen rain or shine.

UPDATE: TACOS AND TEQUILA has SOLD OUT! VERY limited number of tickets remain for 🌮 Tacos and Tequila🍹 You don’t want...

Posted by Hattiesburg Zoo on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
Prentiss "Good Samaritan" in critical condition
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists

Latest News

FestivalSouth sees roughly 5000 attendees in first weekend.
FestivalSouth preparing for busy weekend
Fans can grab their swag on campus and at the Campus Book Mart along Hardy Street.
Stores prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional business
Democratic 4th District Congressional nominee Johnny DuPree calls to thank supporters from his...
4th District Democratic nominee DuPree preparing for general election
Enthusiasm has not run dry as USM matchup against Ole Miss approaches
Business preparations continue for Hattiesburg super regional