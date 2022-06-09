‘Tacos and Tequila’ returning to Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Tacos and Tequila” event at the Hattiesburg Zoo is returning in 2022.

On Saturday, June 11, people who bought a ticket can mix and match different food and cocktails at stands throughout the zoo while partaking in different games and activities.

“This year, we’ve decreased the ticket price, so that really gave us an opportunity to make sure the event sells out,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo’s director of guest services. “Offering the different food and drinks throughout the zoo, we have given them the option to purchase as they go. I think that’s going to be a really good addition to this year’s event. The public response to it again this year has been phenomenal, and we think it’s going to be great.”

Tickets for the event are sold out. The zoo says the event will happen rain or shine.

