Stores prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional business

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a busy day on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi.

New student orientation, cheerleader camp and people on the hunt for golden eagle swag.

USM Bookstore General Manager Andy Beckwith says, “we’ve been seeing a lot of extra traffic.”

Beckwith added that USM baseball fever is boosting sales with people buying last-minute gear.

Fans can grab their swag on campus and at the Campus Book Mart along Hardy Street.

Campus Book Mart Manager Kathleen Sick says, “yes, we were here till probably seven or eight o’clock at night. The fans were really up and wanted to get all that gear for the next day’s game.”

Campus Book Mart will have super regionals gear just in time for the big series games.

