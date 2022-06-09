Search underway for “armed and dangerous” suspect in PRC

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on for an attempted murder suspect in Pearl River County, and investigators warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on Jackson Landing Road Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. (Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on Jackson Landing Road Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. No one was hit by the bullets, but Major Marc Ogden told WLOX News Briscoe used a handgun to fire into the building where families live.

“He showed a complete disregard for human life of the many residents of the apartment complex. He didn’t seem to care about the kids living there,” Ogden said.

During the investigation, Ogden said deputies learned that the gunfire followed a dispute over a large amount of marijuana allegedly stolen from Briscoe. The people Briscoe allegedly shot at were not involved in the alleged theft of marijuana.

Anyone with information to help authorities find him should call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 749-5478 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

