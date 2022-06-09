Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Roundabout keeping section of Hardy St. closed

A section of Hardy Street was closed at the beginning of the week and will remain so until June...
A section of Hardy Street was closed at the beginning of the week and will remain so until June 24.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking vehicle drivers for continued patience as work continues on the new roundabout at the western entry into the The City of Hattiesburg via Hardy Street.

Monday, a section of Hardy Street was closed and will remain closed at least through June 24, while crews continue work on the roundabout near the intersections of Hardy Street, Second Avenue and Green streets.

The Hardy Street detour starts just shy of the Hattiesburg branch of the Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County Library to the east and near Triangle Seafood and Po Boy/Auto Glass City Glass

The detour coming out of downtown runs up Corrine Street or the sharper left onto First Avenue.

Heading into he downtown area, traffic is being asked to detour at St. Paul Street to the north and South Third Avenue to the south.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
HPD respond to reports of shots fired
2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City
An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD)...
Two women wanted for questioning in Jones County
Crime scene tape
Hburg woman shot in knee in Wed. night altercation
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries

Latest News

Jeremy McClain and Christian Ostrander
Former Delta State pitchers Christian Ostrander, Jeremy McClain team up in Hattiesburg
Jeremy McClain and Christian Ostrander
Former Delta State pitchers Christian Ostrander, Jeremy McClain team up in Hattiesburg
6pm Headlines 6/8
6pm Headlines 6/8
With the summer heat being no stranger to the Pine Belt, the Hattiesburg Zoo is taking extra...
Hattiesburg Zoo official discusses animal safety in the heat