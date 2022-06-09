Roundabout keeping section of Hardy St. closed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking vehicle drivers for continued patience as work continues on the new roundabout at the western entry into the The City of Hattiesburg via Hardy Street.

Monday, a section of Hardy Street was closed and will remain closed at least through June 24, while crews continue work on the roundabout near the intersections of Hardy Street, Second Avenue and Green streets.

The Hardy Street detour starts just shy of the Hattiesburg branch of the Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County Library to the east and near Triangle Seafood and Po Boy/Auto Glass City Glass

The detour coming out of downtown runs up Corrine Street or the sharper left onto First Avenue.

Heading into he downtown area, traffic is being asked to detour at St. Paul Street to the north and South Third Avenue to the south.

