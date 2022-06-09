Police in Hattiesburg ask for help locating missing man
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 27-year-old Tevin Cubit, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at 900 Broadway Dr.
Moore says Cubit was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and white tennis shoes.
Cubit is reported to have known medical issues.
If anyone has information on Cubit’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
