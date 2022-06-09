Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference 2022

Rankin Co. sheriff notes rise in officer-involved cases
Mississippi Sheriffs' Association program booklet
Mississippi Sheriffs' Association program booklet(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sheriffs from around the state are meeting in Biloxi this week for their annual convention.

It is also proving to be a summit about how law enforcement is looking for new ways to meet the demands of skyrocketing crime.

There was a question and answer session with Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain, who has been in law enforcement for nearly a half-century.

Cain and Deputy Commissioner Jay Mallett discussed housing the state’s more than 17,000 inmates and rehabilitation programs with the county law enforcement leaders.

A big concern though is what they say is the current climate against law enforcement.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, ”Crime is still not real bad in Rankin County but what bothers me the most is my first two terms as sheriff, I had 3 officer-involved shootings. This last term, in 2.5 years, I’ve had 5 incidents of officer-involved shootings. I think [it’s] the atmosphere of anti-police, the economy, COVID, and several different factors, but what concerns me is the violence towards police.”

The Mississippi Sheriffs Conference ends Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
Prentiss "Good Samaritan" in critical condition
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists

Latest News

With the summer heat being no stranger to the Pine Belt, the Hattiesburg Zoo is taking extra...
Hattiesburg Zoo official discusses animal safety in the heat
Hattiesburg shooting update
Hattiesburg shooting update
FestivalSouth preparing for busy weekend
FestivalSouth second weekend
USM Bookstore General Manager Andy Beckwith says, “we’ve been seeing a lot of extra traffic.”
Stores prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional business
‘Tacos and Tequila’ returning to Hattiesburg Zoo
'Tacos and Tequila' at the zoo