HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

According to HPD, Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022. She reportedly could have left Hattiesburg.

She has a gray 2010 Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height and weighing roughly 125 pounds.

She also has black hair and brown eyes.

The exact date she left or went missing, according to family members, is not known.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

