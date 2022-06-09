Win Stuff
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg police.
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg police.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

According to HPD, Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022. She reportedly could have left Hattiesburg.

She has a gray 2010 Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height and weighing roughly 125 pounds.

She also has black hair and brown eyes.

The exact date she left or went missing, according to family members, is not known.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

MISSING PERSON: Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Jerrica Sims, 26, of...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, June 9, 2022

