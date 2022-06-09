Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes, researchers say

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.
Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Do you have a sponge or brush in your kitchen sink?

If you have a sponge, listen up.

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.

Researchers at a Norwegian food research institute say that a “single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on earth,” including salmonella.

This happens because the sponge stays wet and humid, and it collects food residue. This is a great environment for bacteria looking to grow.

It really doesn’t matter how often you clean the sponge or how often, bacterial growth is just hard to avoid in a wet sponge.

Because brushes dry out, the bacteria die.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
HPD respond to reports of shots fired
2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD)...
Two women wanted for questioning in Jones County
Crime scene tape
Hburg woman shot in knee in Wed. night altercation

Latest News

Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side
The U.S. is one step closer to a 4th COVID-19 vaccine.
How the Novavax vaccine works
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing