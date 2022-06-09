Win Stuff
JCSD: Man injured in Delk Road stabbing, investigation ongoing

This is a developing investigation, and additional information will be released later.(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident on Delk Road in southwestern Jones County where one adult male was stabbed on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and investigators responded to two homes on Delk Road where an altercation between two men in that area allegedly left one of them stabbed.

The sheriff’s department says deputies secured the two scenes, and the wounded man received emergency medical care by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and emergency medical responders from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue. The individual was transported by EMServ to Forrest General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The other man involved in the altercation is being interviewed by JCSD investigators.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says this is a developing investigation, and additional information will be released as soon as possible. The men’s names are being withheld at this time.

