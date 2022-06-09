Win Stuff
Hot and humid tomorrow, but a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 6/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tomorrow will be hot and humid highs reach the low to mid 90s. A few hit-or-miss t-storms will be possible in the afternoon

Scattered t-storms will be possible on Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be a little higher on Saturday as Scattered T-Storms linger throughout the area. Highs will in the low 90s.

Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week is going to be hotter as another Heat Bubble builds up across the southeast. That will drive our temperatures into the upper 90s with heat indices approaching 105° by the middle of next week.

