Heidelberg grocery store is progressing faster than expected

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Heidelberg is buzzing with excitement about a new grocery store.

The new Piggly Wiggly is set to open in August. Many consider Jasper County a food desert for the lack of fresh food options, so this new store is a welcomed sight.

Mayor David Taylor II said it is all happening faster than the town thought.

”Overall, I believe we’re way ahead of schedule,” said Taylor. “I’m thinking that things may open up… the store may open up earlier than expected. We had an August expectation and if things fall in… The refrigeration and the supplies come in—Then I believe that we may open earlier.”

Taylor walked through the store a few weeks ago and said he noticed a lot of progress on the inside, like the automatic sliding doors.

As for the outside, the Piggly Wiggly sign went up on Wednesday.

“So things are looking good,” said Taylor. “It’s a brand-new store. So, we’re pleased and excited that people are learning to be known that we are ready to support this.”

When Taylor ran for mayor in July, one of his campaign promises was to bring a grocery store back to the town. Now he sees it happening.

“Well, I can, all I can say is I’m thankful for all the collaboration that has been going on,” said Taylor. “I’m thankful for the owner of Piggly Wiggly… I’m thankful for those citizens and everyone that has been involved in the process.”

Taylor also said they will announce the soft opening in a few weeks and for people to be on the lookout for the date and time.

