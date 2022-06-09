Heidelberg barbershop hosting a vaccine clinic

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you need a haircut and a shot in the arm?

A Jasper County barbershop is offering a one-stop shop this weekend with a free COVID vaccine clinic.

J Barnett Products and Cuts will host the pop-up clinic, which opens at 9am on Saturday, June 11. They will offer all three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - as well as first shots, second shots and the booster shot.

The shop owner, Jamaal Barnett, said he’s hosting this clinic for his community.

“I’ve had about five or six clients to lose their life because of this virus, and I want to be the one to participate and help save lives,” said Barnett.

The shop is located in downtown Heidelberg at 206 Main Street.

