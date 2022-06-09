Win Stuff
Hburg woman shot in knee in Wed. night altercation

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged altercation over a bicycle, resulted in one injured with a gunshot to the knee.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a medical call at the Bonhomie Apartments on Country Club Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 48-year-old woman was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the knee. The injury was non-life-threatening, and the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

HPD reported that the injury allegedly occurred over an altercation involving a bicycle, but additional details are not available at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident should contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

