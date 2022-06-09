Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing commercial burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, The Hattiesburg Police Department charged an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, Marqice Myers, 22, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to a burglary that occurred around March 30, 2022, on Lincoln Road.

HPD said Myers, who had an active arrest warrant, had fled the area back to Jackson, where he was taken into custody.

Myers has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

