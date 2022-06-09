Win Stuff
Former MDOC officer sentenced

Former MDOC officer Dendrick Hurd was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for embezzling...
Former MDOC officer Dendrick Hurd was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for embezzling money from those under his supervision.(WLBT TV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
From State Auditor Communications Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer was sentenced in 12th District Circuit Court Thursday to serve six years in prison

JForrest-Perry County Judge Robert Helfrich gave Dendrick Hurd another five years probation upon his release.

Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s office in December 2021 and eventually charged with four counts relating to the embezzlement of more than $4,000 between February 2020 and June 2021.

The case was prosecuted by Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter’s office.

Hurd pleaded guilty on April 18.

Hurd was accused of taking money from people attempting to pay court-ordered fees and fines while he was employed as a parole/probation officer with MDOC.

“In this case, the defendant did not think anyone was watching, and he was wrong,” State Auditor Shad White said. “We will continue to fight against fraud in every case,

“I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

