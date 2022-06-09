Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Former Delta State pitchers Christian Ostrander, Jeremy McClain team up in Hattiesburg

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Ostrander was looking for a place to play college baseball.

In the fall of 1991, he made a stop by Meridian Community College to throw a bullpen for Corky Palmer and Scott Berry.

“I think I messed up [Berry’s] deer hunting plans that day by throwing that pen on a Saturday,” Ostrander said.

“He claims that’s why I didn’t keep him is because I was mad I had to come in off a hunting trip,” Berry said. “I don’t remember that.”

“I wasn’t in great shape so my bullpen was probably pretty average and stuff,” Ostrander said. “Didn’t show enough for them to want me.”

“Didn’t work out,” Berry said. “As he loves to say, well I wasn’t good enough to play for you but thank goodness I’m good enough to coach for you.”

Ostrander did land on his feet, eventually playing for Delta State alongside another future boss of his – Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain.

“What you see in our pitching staff is who he was,” McClain said. “He was an absolutely attack the zone, bulldog mentality, ton of confidence. That’s who he was. So that translates to what I think you see in our pitching staff. It was fun to be a teammate with him, especially when you’re a starting pitcher and he’s coming in out of the bullpen. He probably cleaned up quite a few messes for me.”

There really wasn’t much to clean up when McClain was on the mound.

His 45 wins at Delta State ranks second all-time in Division II. He was named the DII Player of the Year in 1999 after going 15-0.

“Just steady,” Ostrander said. “Just a guy, you knew what you were gonna get. And that dude put together one of the best years ever at a Division II level. 15-0 and Division II National Pitcher of the Year. He’s a dude in more ways than one, he could throw that ball.”

McClain’s background gives him even more of an appreciation for what the USM pitching staff is accomplishing under his former teammate and coach.

The Golden Eagles rank top five nationally in six different pitching categories entering Super Regional weekend:

  • No. 1 in strikeout-to-walk ratio – 4.24
  • No. 2 in ERA – 3.17
  • No. 2 in WHIP – 1.14
  • No. 3 in strikeouts per 9 innings – 11.2
  • No. 3 in walks per 9 innings – 2.64
  • No. 4 in shutouts – 8

“When you listen and watch you can tell he does a great job of really getting guys to a good place where they can maximize their potential and understand who they are and get their minds right when they get ready to compete,” McClain said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
HPD respond to reports of shots fired
2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City

Latest News

Jeremy McClain and Christian Ostrander
Former Delta State pitchers Christian Ostrander, Jeremy McClain team up in Hattiesburg
Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain
USM Athletic Director Jeremy McClain looks forward to Super Regional weekend
Fans can grab their swag on campus and at the Campus Book Mart along Hardy Street.
Stores prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional business
Enthusiasm has not run dry as USM matchup against Ole Miss approaches
Business preparations continue for Hattiesburg super regional