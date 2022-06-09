FestivalSouth preparing for busy weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The first weekend of FestivalSouth exceeded expectations, but that was just the beginning.

The month-long art festival saw approximately 5,000 visitors the first weekend, but Artistic Director Mike Lopinto says that this next weekend is when the festival starts to ramp up.

“Because we’re entering our 13th season, I think people have really come to know that if it says Festivalsouth, it’s going to be good,” said Lopinto. “It doesn’t matter what it is or if you know what it is, if it’s a Festivalsouth event, we really take time and effort and money to seek out the best performers, the best children’s events (and) the best of what we can bring to Hattiesburg from Hattiesburg and beyond.”

While this upcoming weekend is jam-packed with the super regional championship between Southern Miss and Ole Miss, there are still plenty of alternative events to attend if a fan couldn’t get tickets.

“One thing, for me, is there are so many free events,” said Artie Coordinator Jennifer Timidaiski. “The coffee concerts, I think you just buy coffee, you get to go to the event. So, when we say there’s something for everybody, there literally is something that anybody can enjoy.”

“We’re about to kick off that second week, and there’s so much happening, not just baseball,” said Lopinto. “So, if you want to go see something and get out of the heat, your team doesn’t do what you need them to do and you decide you’re going to do something else or you just can’t get a ticket, come enjoy us.”

A list of events is always accessible on the FestivalSouth website.

