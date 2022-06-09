Win Stuff
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a disturbance that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to the FCSO, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on U.S. Highway 49 North. The initial 911 report was that two male subjects at a residence were in a physical altercation that included a knife.

As deputies and other first responder personnel, including emergency medical service members, arrived on the scene, it was determined that one of the men had succumbed to injuries received during the altercation.

The Forrest County Coroner and a crime scene investigation unit were summoned.

The FCSO said they are still in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, including the gathering of evidence to determine what led to the altercation and notification of the deceased’s next of kin.

FCSO Captain Kent Banks said that no further information will be released at this time to allow for a complete and impartial criminal investigatory process to unfold.

