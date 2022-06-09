Win Stuff
Suspect identified in shooting death of MPD officer, female victim

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer and a female victim found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a Meridian police officer.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case.

A female was also found dead at the scene on 51st Avenue in Meridian.

Bender is believed to be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous. If you see him or come in contact with him, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Bender or know his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-855-485-8477, or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

_________

Earlier:

About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a call went out over police radios of an ‘officer down’ at the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.

The city of Meridian later issued a statement saying the police officer died. The city plans to have a news briefing at some point Thursday evening. The name was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

