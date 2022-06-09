Win Stuff
4th District Democratic nominee DuPree preparing for general election

Palazzo facing a runoff for his District 4 seat for the first time.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Democratic Party primary winner in the 4th Congressional District spent time Wednesday thanking supporters and donors who helped him win.

Johnny DuPree made a lot of thank you calls from his campaign headquarters, as his campaign staff took a break for a few days.

DuPree, the former longtime mayor of Hattiesburg, defeated his only opponent, David Sellers, Tuesday in the party primary.

In the coming days, DuPree says his campaign will refine its strategic plan and supporters will wait to see if he’ll face Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo or challenger Mike Ezell in November.

Palazzo and Ezell will face each other in the Republican primary on June 28.

“It really doesn’t matter who the opponent is, the strategy is not going to change,” DuPree said. “It’s him versus me or me versus him and it’s down to who is believable and who has the experience.”

The Associated Press says DuPree won his primary with about 85 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

