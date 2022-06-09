06/09 Ryan’s “Slightly ‘Cooler’” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The good news is today will be slightly “cooler,” but the fact I had to put that word in air quotes tells you how noticeable that will be. We started off the day even warmer than the day before, lows in the Hattiesburg metro area lingering in the upper 70s, so no fog despite being even more humid. This afternoon will warm rapidly like yesterday, but increased cloud cover and the chance of some afternoon/evening activity will keep heating slightly subdued. That means highs will be down from the mid 90s of the last few days to the low 90s. Today’s high is 93, but we’ll see that number fall as low as 90 by Saturday as the conditional rain continues. It’s unfortunate that’s the coolest, because 90 is our seasonal average for the month of June, and it only goes up from there.

That means next week will slowly build to some likely dangerous heat. I’ve felt we are right on the edge of “heat advisory” weather for the last couple of weeks, and honestly we have been, it’s just a few degrees cooler...especially at night. That changes by the middle of next week though. Overnight lows aren’t expected to fall below 74 for the entire week, and the days just keep increasing. The daytime high will build from 94 on Sunday, to 100 by the very next Saturday. Be sure to seek as much shade as possible next week!

