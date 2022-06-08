U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff

Win Stuff
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Republican Michael Guest has advanced to primary runoff election in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Guest is neck-and-neck with Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot who criticizes Guest for being in the minority of Republicans who voted to create a committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

[See all election results here]

No Democratic primary is being held because Shuwaski A. Young was unopposed for the nomination.

He will be on the general election ballot.

