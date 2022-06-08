U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Republican Michael Guest has advanced to primary runoff election in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Guest is neck-and-neck with Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot who criticizes Guest for being in the minority of Republicans who voted to create a committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

No Democratic primary is being held because Shuwaski A. Young was unopposed for the nomination.

He will be on the general election ballot.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.