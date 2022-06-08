UMMC Children’s Hospital receives $2.5 million gift from Gertrude C. Ford Foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children’s Hospital of Mississippi officials revealed a major gift that not only helps them meet, but exceed their $100 million fundraising goal.

In the community room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower of UMMC, a $2.5 million dollar check from the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation was on display.

The gift puts the largest capital campaign in UMMC history over the $100 million they set out to raise back in 2015, with the help of Kathy and Joe Sanderson and many contributors.

Joe Sanderson said, ”What a great way to cap off our endeavor. You are truly, for us, the angel on our Christmas tree, and we thank you, thank you.”

An area outside the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower of the Children’s Hospital will now be designated the Gertrude C. Ford Pavilion in honor of the gift.

