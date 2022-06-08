Two women wanted for questioning in Jones County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD) seeking information on the identities of two women seen on security cameras.

The sheriff’s department reported that the incident occurred around 8pm on Tuesday, June 7, but they did not provide any additional information as to the nature of the incident.

On Wednesday, June 8, the sheriff’s department released stills taken from the store’s security camera showing the two women in question. The women are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the women’s identities should contact the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or call the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.