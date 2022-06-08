Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Taylorsville man sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad...
The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications between Harold Keyes Jr., 29, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute meth in April of 2020. 

On April 24, 2020, agents intercepted methamphetamine-related communications occurring in and around a home in Hattiesburg. Keyes was stopped by Hattiesburg Police Department for a traffic violation and officers discovered over a kilogram of meth wrapped in three bundles hidden in the front of Keyes’s pants.

Harold Keys was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and booked in the Forrest...
Harold Keys was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and booked in the Forrest County Jail in 2020. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

In addition to the prison sentence, Keyes was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell on Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. It is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s and Columbia Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists

Latest News

Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County.
HPD: Man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
Pearl River Community College freshman pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers was named a second-team...
Rogers becomes PRCC’s 4th softball All-American
As the investigation went on, it was learned that both individuals were shooting at one another...
2 wounded in isolated shooting on East Side Avenue in Hub City
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers