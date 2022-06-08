Taylorsville man sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Taylorsville man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications between Harold Keyes Jr., 29, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute meth in April of 2020.

On April 24, 2020, agents intercepted methamphetamine-related communications occurring in and around a home in Hattiesburg. Keyes was stopped by Hattiesburg Police Department for a traffic violation and officers discovered over a kilogram of meth wrapped in three bundles hidden in the front of Keyes’s pants.

Harold Keys was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and booked in the Forrest County Jail in 2020. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

In addition to the prison sentence, Keyes was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell on Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. It is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s and Columbia Police Department.

