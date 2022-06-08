Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Secretary of State visits pine belt on election day

Michael Watson travels to different voting polls across the state.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s head of elections stopped at some voting precincts in the Pine Belt today.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and his team spent today traveling to different polls across the state. He stopped two polls in Laurel around 2pm Tuesday afternoon.

He said he wants Mississippi voters to see his face and know the state is closely watching elections.

“We don’t just talk about election integrity; we want to be an active participant in the election process, “ said Watson. “So being in precincts, making sure the law is being followed is very important to us. We got about 20 folks out from our office today, from around different parts of the state, so again I think that’s important -- the Mississippians know we got a watchful eye to make sure that our system here is full of integrity and in good process.”

Watson also wanted to remind people run-off elections will be Tuesday, June 28th.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter

Latest News

According to AAA the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $4.46.
Experts give tips to help you save money on gas
teaching classes
Hattiesburg Public schools offering summer camps
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Save money on gas with these fuel-saving tips
Tips to get the most out of a gallon of gas