Secretary of State visits pine belt on election day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s head of elections stopped at some voting precincts in the Pine Belt today.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and his team spent today traveling to different polls across the state. He stopped two polls in Laurel around 2pm Tuesday afternoon.

He said he wants Mississippi voters to see his face and know the state is closely watching elections.

“We don’t just talk about election integrity; we want to be an active participant in the election process, “ said Watson. “So being in precincts, making sure the law is being followed is very important to us. We got about 20 folks out from our office today, from around different parts of the state, so again I think that’s important -- the Mississippians know we got a watchful eye to make sure that our system here is full of integrity and in good process.”

Watson also wanted to remind people run-off elections will be Tuesday, June 28th.

