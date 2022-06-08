Win Stuff
Rogers becomes PRCC's 4th softball All-American

Pearl River Community College freshman pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers was named a second-team...
Pearl River Community College freshman pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers was named a second-team softball All-American by the National Junior College Athletics Association.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
From Pearl River Community College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers earned a spot this season among the all-time softball elite at Pearl River Community College.

Rogers became just the fourth Lady Wildcat accorded All-America recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association, earning second-team honors.

The Statesboro (Ga.) freshman joined the company of former PRCC softball elite as NJCAA All-Americans, including Brandi Tynes (first team, 2002), Megan Dawson (first team, 2004) and Mary Grace Turner (third team, 2019)

Rogers already had been named All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, All-Region XXIII, National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region and NFCA First Team All-America.

“To have a player receive All-MACCC, All-Region, NFCA All-South Region, NFCA All-American and now NJCAA All-American, all in the same season, is truly an incredible honor,” PRCC coach Christie Meeks said. “Brinson’s fire and passion all season long definitely led her to all of these awards. We are very proud of her.”

Rogers turned in a remarkable first season with the Lady Wildcats, pitched 156 1/3 innings with a 0.94 earned run average and 299 strikeouts. She averaged 13.39 strikeout per seven innings.

Rogers’ ERA and strikeouts per seven innings topped the NJCAA Division I leaderboards, while her strikeout total was third highest in the nation.

Rogers was an instrumental part of the Lady Wildcats’ 2022 success, helping the team to a 31-17 record, including a 20-8 conference record.

Rogers held a 0.31 ERA across 89 1/3 innings pitched in MACCC play. She posted an 11-1 record and 167 strikeouts against conference foes.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

