PRCC football releases 2022 schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Five homes and alternating road/home games highlight Pearl River Community College’s nine-game 2022 football schedule.

All home games will kickoff at 7 p.m.

“We are extremely excited about this upcoming season. We have the majority of our team back from last year, plus a handful of transfers (who) we feel will make an immediate impact,” PRCC coach Seth Smith said. “Obviously, the standard and level of excellence is extremely high here at Pearl River. All of the surrounding sports are either winning championships or competing for championships annually.

“It is our goal to make sure that we restore this once proud program back to where it belongs. We are very hopeful and highly optimistic that growth and results in 2022 will reflect the hard work these young men and coaches have poured in this last year and a half.”

PRCC opens the season Sept. 1 at Dobie Holden Stadium against Holmes Community College.

The Wildcats then make their longest trip on Sept. 8 when they travel to Booneville to face Northeast Community College. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

PRCC welcomes the reigning Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference champion Northwest Rangers to Poplarville on Sept. 15.

The Wildcats return to the road for Hinds Community College on Sept. 22. The road game in Raymond will kick off at 7 p.m.

PRCC is back home Sept. 29 to host archrival Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before the annual “Cat Fight” at Jones College on at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The battle against JC will be the first of two Saturday contests this season.

PRCC will host Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Oct. 13 for Homecoming before hitting the road for the final time on Oct. 22 for another Saturday showdown at Southwest Community College. Kickoff in Summit is set for 5 p.m.

PRCC will conclude the regular season Oct. 27 against East Central Community College.

The MACCC’s semifinal games are scheduled for Nov. 3, with the championship game set for Nov. 10.

The Wildcats are entering year three under Smith’s tutelage. The former Wildcat has claimed two wins in each of his first two seasons.

Last year, PRCC rushed for 229.9 yards per game and averaged 19.9 points per contest, good enough for seventh in the league. Defensively, the PRCC secondary held opponents’ passing attacks to just 146 yards, which was good enough for third in the league.

Headlining PRCC’s returners is arguably one of the most sought-after recruits in the country in Justin Jefferson. The 6-foot-3 linebacker from Memphis led PRCC in tackles (53), sacks (three) and fumble recoveries (two) as a freshman in 2021. He also recorded 13 tackles-for-loss, good enough for second on the squad.

This summer, Jefferson’s recruitment has heated up as he’s garnered offers from blueblood programs such as the University of Alabama, University of Southern California, University of Florida and University of Texas.

PRCC will once again utilize Hometown Ticketing for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets will be available at a later date by visiting PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

The Wildcats once again will livestream all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app. stores.

Games will also be available over the air by tuning into:

1320 AM/106.9 FM; Pearl River County

1450 AM/WCJU 102.7 FM; Columbia

950 AM/WHSY 105.9 FM; Hattiesburg.

The radio broadcast also is available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.