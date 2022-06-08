Win Stuff
Petal Children’s Task Force in need of donations

The Petal Children’s Task Force recently announced that they are in need of several grocery items, ranging from canned foods to meat products.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rising economy prices mean drastic changes in your everyday life. One Petal non-profit is trying to help combat the growing grocery prices through its food pantry.

With summer beginning, many children will be at home and in need of lunches they normally receive at school. This adds financial stress to their families' already stretched summer budgets.

With summer beginning, many children will be at home and in need of lunches they normally receive at school. This adds financial stress to their families’ already stretched summer budgets.

“So many new families that are signing up, but times are getting harder,” said Task Force Executive Director Demaris Lee. “Food is getting desperately high now”.

Lee said their pantry client numbers are getting higher every month, and economic experts are saying food prices will be even higher in August.

“We’re trying to find food now that we can purchase so when it does hit us in August, we don’t have to try to pay that extra,” she said.

To donate or volunteer with the Petal Children’s Task Force, visit their website here.

Petal Children’s Task Force in need of donations

