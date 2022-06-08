Mississippi receives ‘Silver Shovel Award’

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The state of Mississippi has once again been recognized by “Area Development” magazine with a prestigious Silver Shovel Award.

The Shovel acknowledged the state’s economic development successes in 2021 and Mississippi’s continued efforts to attract new business investments and enhance a pro-growth economic environment.

“Mississippi is committed to competing on all fronts for new business investments,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We want to make our state the best in the nation to live, work and build a business. This award is validation of our ongoing work towards that end.

“I want to especially congratulate the Mississippi Development Authority, economic developers throughout the state, and the vast range of private partners that have recognized Mississippi’s economic value and chosen to invest in our state.”

The Shovel Awards are presented to state economic development agencies that create a significant number of jobs

Based on the number of “value-added” jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities and industry diversity of the projects submitted by MDA, Mississippi won a Silver Shovel in the “fewer than 3 million population” category.

All 50 states were invited to submit their top 10 job creation and investment projects. Mississippi’s top 2021 project was Milwaukee Tool’s new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County, which is creating 1,200 jobs – 800 of which will be located in Grenada with the other 400 being added throughout the company’s other Mississippi locations.

Additional 2021 projects included:

Waste Management: 330 jobs;; $660,000 investment

AeroSafe Global: 100 jobs; $2.5 million investment

Leisure Pools: 100 jobs; $3.25 million; investment

New Way Trucks: 120 jobs; $4 million investment

Edelbrock: 200 jobs; $14,4 million investment

Jones: 230 jobs; $40 million investment

Biewer Lumber: 150 jobs; $130 million investment

“Area Development” is a leading economic development publication covering site selection and facility planning.

To view a complete list of the 2021 Shovel Award winners, visit their website here.

