Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Mississippi receives ‘Silver Shovel Award’

Milwaukee Tool is building a new plant in Mississippi.
Milwaukee Tool is building a new plant in Mississippi.(Milwaukee Tool)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The state of Mississippi has once again been recognized by “Area Development” magazine with a prestigious Silver Shovel Award.

The Shovel acknowledged the state’s economic development successes in 2021 and Mississippi’s continued efforts to attract new business investments and enhance a pro-growth economic environment. 

“Mississippi is committed to competing on all fronts for new business investments,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We want to make our state the best in the nation to live, work and build a business. This award is validation of our ongoing work towards that end.

“I want to especially congratulate the Mississippi Development Authority, economic developers throughout the state, and the vast range of private partners that have recognized Mississippi’s economic value and chosen to invest in our state.”

The Shovel Awards are presented to state economic development agencies that create a significant number of jobs

Based on the number of “value-added” jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities and industry diversity of the projects submitted by MDA, Mississippi won a Silver Shovel in the “fewer than 3 million population” category.

All 50 states were invited to submit their top 10 job creation and investment projects. Mississippi’s top 2021 project was Milwaukee Tool’s new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County, which is creating 1,200 jobs – 800 of which will be located in Grenada with the other 400 being added throughout the company’s other Mississippi locations.

Additional 2021 projects included:

  • Waste Management: 330 jobs;; $660,000 investment
  • AeroSafe Global: 100 jobs; $2.5 million investment
  • Leisure Pools: 100 jobs; $3.25 million; investment
  • New Way Trucks: 120 jobs; $4 million investment
  • Edelbrock: 200 jobs; $14,4 million investment
  • Jones: 230 jobs; $40 million investment
  • Biewer Lumber: 150 jobs; $130 million investment

“Area Development” is a leading economic development publication covering site selection and facility planning.

To view a complete list of the 2021 Shovel Award winners, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

Through The Pink Lady, Brown provides care packages for breast cancer patients with different...
Pink Up: After multiple rounds of chemo and radiation, Celeste Brown beat breast cancer
.
Pink Up: After multiple rounds of chemo and radiation, Celeste Brown beat breast cancer
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
Election Night
AP: Cassidy and Guest in neck-and-neck race for Republican nominee for Miss. District 3