Laurel Mercantile Co. hosts Mississippi Made this Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mercantile Co. is proud to host Mississippi Made on June 11, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Mississippi Made is a vendor market featuring artisans and makers from across the state.

The event is held at the Mercantile Yard at 414 Front Street in Laurel, Mississippi. Vendors will showcase handmade ceramics, jewelry, local honey, wooden creations, hand-painted artwork, goat milk soaps, stained glass and much more.

Several vendors have made special appearances showcasing their craft on the hit HGTV show, Home Town.

Emily Nowell, co-owner and vice president of operations, says, “It takes a village to help a creative community flourish. That’s why we created Mississippi Made, a Saturday market that allows Mississippi-based artisans and makers to have a chance to showcase their crafts.”

“It’s an event you don’t want to miss! If you can’t make it this weekend, be sure to come for our next Mississippi Made on September 3rd.”

“We get a really good mix of local and people out of town. It’s on a Saturday so we get a lot of travelers. It’s a great opportunity to make a day trip to Laurel if you haven’t already been before. Even if you’re from Laurel and have just never seen what Mississippi Made is all about, we’d love to see you come.”

In 1901, the Laurel Mercantile Co. opened in downtown Laurel and was a bastion of commerce in our city, supplying dry goods and work wares until the 1930s. As the industry changed, so did the needs, and eventually, the doors closed.

Many decades have passed, and “The City Beautiful” has seen a revival for entrepreneurs, artists, and makers. In 2016, the Napiers, Nowells and Rasberrys formed a partnership using their combined expertise in business, design, and historic preservation to reopen Laurel’s bygone hometown store that features products made throughout the USA.

Learn more about Mississippi Made at www.laurelmercantile.com

