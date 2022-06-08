Win Stuff
HPD: Man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation

Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County.
Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for questioning in a shooting investigation.

According to HPD, Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting on Saturday, May 28, at the Exxon on U.S. 98.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

