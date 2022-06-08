Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Housing market: More competitive than ever before

By Holly Emery
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may have noticed houses up for sale one day are snatched off the market within minutes. Real estate agents in the metro said that’s pretty much the case everywhere.

”It’s been unlike anything I’ve seen previously,” real estate agent Emily Ferguson said.

“You would list a house and get 20 showings, 19 offers, people wanting to give all kinds of incentives. People are writing letters, explaining their situation and explaining why they love the house,” Ferguson said.

So, why is it so hard to get a house? Agent Eddie Stuart said inflation and demand for homes are to blame.

“I think people are realizing that as inflation increases, rent prices are going to increase,” Stuart explained. “So, it only makes sense to have something if your mortgage payment is less than a rental every week, every month, and it just makes more sense to own a house than to pay 100% on something you have never done.”

According to Stuart, a house in the metro in 2021 stayed on the market for an average of 12 days. Now, that timeline has been cut to an average of five days.

Ferguson said she’s seen that timeline go even faster.

“Now, it might be on the market 24 hours, with, instead of 19 offers, we’ll get, like, three offers, there’s still that competitiveness because the inventory is still really low,” Ferguson said.

But low inventory isn’t because of a lack of buildings. Stuart said it’s because more renters are wanting to switch to owning.

Stuart said because of the demand, mortgage rates will stay up as long as demand continues.

“As the mortgage rates increase, it’s just faster paced. And that’s what the interesting thing is, even when interest rates were at three-and-a-half percent, we’re still seeing the rate of days on the market cut in half, today,” Stuart explained.

Stuart is advising future home buyers to sit tight, build your finances, and prepare early.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation

Latest News

Election Night
AP: Cassidy and Guest in neck-and-neck race for Republican nominee for Miss. District 3
Petal Children's task Force
Petal Children’s Task Force in need of donations
6pm Headlines 6/7
6pm Headlines 6/7
Palazzo is a Gulfport native and currently serving his sixth term in office as a U.S....
AP: Palazzo to face runoff for Republican nominee for Miss. District 4 on June 28
Representatives of Gertrude C. Ford Foundation hold gift to Children's of Mississippi Hospital
UMMC Children’s Hospital receives $2.5 million gift from Gertrude C. Ford Foundation