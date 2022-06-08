Hattiesburg Zoo official discusses animal safety in the heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the summer heat being no stranger to the Pine Belt, the Hattiesburg Zoo is taking extra steps to keep its furry friends cool.

Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore says the safety of the animals is the number one priority for the wildlife park.

“Most of our animals have pools they can get into, like our tiger behind us, our hyenas, our jaguars,” said Moore. “They all have pools, and some of our monkeys do as well. For those that don’t, we have fans on exhibit for them, misters on exhibit, we make ice treats for them with their favorite snacks in it just keeping them a little bit cooler.”

The animal exhibits also have shade cloths or large trees for the animals to rest under.

“As it gets higher temperatures, anywhere in the upper 90s, we make sure we are keeping a close eye on our animals,” said Moore. “If it gets above a certain temperature, depending on the animal, a lot of times we give them access to their holdings that all have cooler spots for them to get into.”

Moore also says there are certain signs zoo employees look for in the animals to make sure they are staying healthy in the heat.

“Heavy panting, laying out spread out sort of being a little lethargic, that’s some of the things we look at to make sure they are okay,” said Moore. “Some of our animals pant anyway. The older they get, the more they pant and look old and tired, but we just make sure they look normal.”

According to Moore, the employees also give daily welfare checkups on the animals to ensure their body temperature isn’t too high.

