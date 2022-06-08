Hattiesburg Super Regional expected to have ‘sweet’ economic impact on Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat is not stopping University of Southern Mississippi fans from getting hyped about the super regional.

This comes off of Southern Miss baseball’s electric win against Louisiana State University last night.

Fans aren’t the only ones who are excited.

Local businesses have seen more customers wanting USM gear.

With more baseball action this weekend against Ole Miss, more folks are expected to be in town.

“I’m not really that much of a baseball fan, but I am really glad that a lot of people are going to be coming here, to Hattiesburg to see the game and hopefully, we get a lot of good business from that,” said Joy Shearer, a Shipley Do-nuts employee.

“Obviously, they’re going to bring revenue to the city this weekend and that’s something that all residents can benefit from,” said Dana Devereaux, a Shipley Do-nuts manager. “It’s great for our university. It will attract people to the university as well, so I think it’s great.”

If you want tickets, they are available on StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.