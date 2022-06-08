Hattiesburg residents come out to vote

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As voting polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks says the only problem poll workers ran into was learning the new voting equipment.

“We do have new equipment this time, which is amazing,” said Wilks. “We do love the equipment, but really (the) only problem we have is them signing on with it being their first time and that kind of thing.”

Wilks says some poll locations throughout Hattiesburg saw a larger voter turnout than expected, leading them to order more ballots.

“I think it’s around 100 to 120,” said Wilks. “They called me and said they have gone through 75 already, and that’s a good turnout. So, we are getting more ballots ready for them.”

One Hattiesburg Voter, Denise Palmer, says she felt it was her duty as a citizen o cast a ballot today.

“It’s important to vote so people know their rights and everything so people can help out in the community, so I feel like its good thing for everyone’s voice and opinion to be heard to do something about it,” said Palmer. “I just encourage everyone to go vote.”

