Hattiesburg family struggles to find baby formula

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New and first-time mom, Erin Zanza, said she feels like the hurdles haven’t stopped since her son was born eight months ago.

“It was already hard and then it got a lot harder,” Zanza said.

She explained that the hardships started with breastfeeding.

“When Drew was four months old we found out he had a severe dairy allergy,” said Zanza. “He was having six to eight bloody diapers a day. It all kind of happened really suddenly. We had been breastfeeding with some difficulty but we had been fortunate to be able to do that thus far.”

Once Zanza and her husband made the switch to formula, she said that finding the right one for her son’s allergy came with some trial and error and a big price tag.

“We had to go to a hypoallergenic one that’s for the milk protein, and those are a lot more expensive and a lot harder to find,” Zanza said.

The search got that much harder when Similac, the formula Zanza depended on, was recalled.

Then the maker of that formula, Abbot, closed a single factory due to an investigation of a deadly bacteria. The largest producer of milk formula in the country, which controls 48 percent of the market, wasn’t shipping a big percentage of formula to shelves. It was the beginning of the shortage and the start of Zanza’s emotional roller coaster.

“About a month ago we got down to our last can,” Zanza explained.

Zanza said with only a day’s worth of formula left, her husband went to every store in Hattiesburg, her parents searched in Vicksburg and her friends searched in Jackson. She said they didn’t find any hypoallergenic formula.

“The panic that set in at that moment was just really terrible,” said Zanza. “I started to feel guilty for not trying harder to try to push through our difficulties with breastfeeding.”

Zanza’s search went nationwide. She put out a Facebook post begging for help. She said friends in Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana went on the hunt.

“They dropped what they were doing, went to the store found some, and drove it here to Jackson and Hattiesburg so that we could pick it up,” said Zanza. “We have a decent little month’s supply from them doing that.”

Zanza’s story is one pediatrician Dr. Victoria Sivils said she is hearing from many parents.

“Thankfully, I haven’t had any babies that have been diluting the formula too much,” said Sivils. “They haven’t had seizures or complications you have when you try to make your formula go too far.”

Sivils said going too far can also mean making your own infant formula or giving a baby whole cow’s milk.

“I do not recommend that,” she said. “It is not safe for babies of any age to take milk that is made from any sort of recipe from olden times. Much safer than the recipes would be cow’s milk, but the traditional recommendation was to wait for cow’s milk until a year and older. I do feel like that is safest.”

Sivils said pediatricians aren’t the answer to the shortage, but they are a resource. She encourages parents to ask their doctor if they have a formula closet.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough formula to feed all of our babies exclusively from our closets at this time,” said Sivils. “If you are changing formula, or you absolutely can not find anything for your baby, I want you to reach out to your pediatrician.”

Reaching out made a big difference for Zanza’s son, but she said she has to start her search again because the supply she has won’t last long.

In the last couple of weeks there has been news of help:

Abbot’s Michigan plant production started this week, but parents won’t see the formula on the shelves until later this month.

The government stepped in and invoked the Defense Production Act. This speeds the production of infant formula from other companies and allows flights of imported formula from overseas. Some of those imports have already made it to the U.S.

The white house said the latest rounds, which will have millions of eight-ounce bottles of formula, won’t fly out of London and Australia until tomorrow, June 9th.

Lastly, from now until August 31, WIC is adding more formula products and sizes to help families. To find out if you qualify for WIC visit or contact your nearest health department or WIC clinic.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.