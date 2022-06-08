Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Gautier powerlifter wins gold, silver medals at 2022 Special Olympics

Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of...
Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of the competition. He was awarded a gold medal in squat, a silver in bench press, a silver in deadlift, and a gold medal overall for all three lifts.(Special Olympics Mississippi)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - Athletes from across the country are competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and Mississippi is already racking up the wins.

Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of the competition. He was awarded a gold medal in squat, a silver in bench press, a silver in deadlift, and a gold medal overall for all three lifts.

Below are the medals awarded to other Mississippi athletes so far in the games:

  • Luke Robinson, Bocce Men’s Singles - gold medalist
  • Lisa Dalsin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 5th place
  • Shelby Rogers, Bocce Women’s Singles - 4th place
  • Dean Goodwin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 6th place
  • Brooks Chance, Bocce Men’s Singles - silver medalist
  • Brandon Chambless, Men’s 400m Run, silver medalist
  • Abagail Spangler, Women’s Powerlifting
    • Bench Press - Bronze
    • Deadlift - 4th place
    • Squat - 4th place
    • Combination - 4th place
  • Josh Mixon, Bowling Men’s Singles - 4th place
  • Jason Smith, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist
  • Craig Foshee, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist
  • Michael Champs, Bowling Men’s Singles - gold medalist
  • Mia Stewart, Bowling Women’s Singles - 5th place
  • Gabby Burns, Bowling Women’s Singles - 4th place
  • Kristina Cole, Bowling Women’s Singles - 8th place
  • Misty Grantham, Bowling Women’s Singles - 7th place
  • Jaycelyn Collins, Women’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist
  • Gregory Hutson, Men’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter

Latest News

USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Southern Miss advances to first Super Regional since 2009.
USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU
Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season
Southern Miss advances to first Super Regional since 2009.
USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU