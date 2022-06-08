Gautier powerlifter wins gold, silver medals at 2022 Special Olympics
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - Athletes from across the country are competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and Mississippi is already racking up the wins.
Conner Tingle, a powerlifter from Gautier, has already won multiple medals on the first day of the competition. He was awarded a gold medal in squat, a silver in bench press, a silver in deadlift, and a gold medal overall for all three lifts.
Below are the medals awarded to other Mississippi athletes so far in the games:
- Luke Robinson, Bocce Men’s Singles - gold medalist
- Lisa Dalsin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 5th place
- Shelby Rogers, Bocce Women’s Singles - 4th place
- Dean Goodwin, Bocce Women’s Singles - 6th place
- Brooks Chance, Bocce Men’s Singles - silver medalist
- Brandon Chambless, Men’s 400m Run, silver medalist
- Abagail Spangler, Women’s Powerlifting
- Bench Press - Bronze
- Deadlift - 4th place
- Squat - 4th place
- Combination - 4th place
- Josh Mixon, Bowling Men’s Singles - 4th place
- Jason Smith, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist
- Craig Foshee, Bowling Men’s Singles - silver medalist
- Michael Champs, Bowling Men’s Singles - gold medalist
- Mia Stewart, Bowling Women’s Singles - 5th place
- Gabby Burns, Bowling Women’s Singles - 4th place
- Kristina Cole, Bowling Women’s Singles - 8th place
- Misty Grantham, Bowling Women’s Singles - 7th place
- Jaycelyn Collins, Women’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist
- Gregory Hutson, Men’s 50 yard Breaststroke - gold medalist
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.