Forrest County reconstructs water dam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of Longleaf Drive in the Longleaf subdivision in Forrest County is closed. The county is currently reconstructing the water dam underneath the road.

District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross said the dam was reclassified by the Mississippi Department of the Environmental Quality Department and became a high hazard because of changing conditions. He also said the project will not cost the taxpayers any money.

“The project is going to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of four hundred and eighty thousand dollars,” said Ross. “We’re very fortunate to have got a DEQ grant for four hundred and eighty thousand dollars. If we can get in for under that, it won’t cost the taxpayers of Forrest County any money and we are very thankful for that.”

Ross said they’ve been working on the project for about six weeks, and they are expecting it to be completed within the next three months.

