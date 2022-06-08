Win Stuff
Business preparations continue for Hattiesburg super regional

Enthusiasm has not run dry as USM matchup against Ole Miss approaches
The whole city of Hattiesburg is preparing for the super regional.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The whole city of Hattiesburg is preparing for the super regional.

The anticipated economic impact stretches from downtown all the way down Hardy Street.

“Last weekend, we’d definitely seen a perk in business, so we’re expecting you know, probably a lot more gains in business for everybody downtown, not just us,” Robert Liddell. “So with that being said, I think it’s a good thing, cuz it’s going to give people from different states or different places to see what we have to offer and it’s been doing good so far.”

Fans that can’t make it to Pete Taylor Park, can watch the game on ESPNU or watch it at a local spot.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

