Bennie Thompson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bennie Thompson won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

[See the election results as they come in]

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and co-chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson has been in Congress since winning a 1993 special election. The 2nd District now encompasses most of western Mississippi and much of the metro Jackson area.

