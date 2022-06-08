Win Stuff
AP: Palazzo to face runoff for Republican nominee for Miss. District 4 on June 28

Palazzo is a Gulfport native and currently serving his sixth term in office as a U.S. Representative.
Palazzo is a Gulfport native and currently serving his sixth term in office as a U.S. Representative.(triumphcampaigns.com)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Associated Press has called the Mississippi 4th Congressional District GOP Primary as a run-off for incumbent Steven Palazzo. The first in his six terms in office.

The Associated Press made the call around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the time of reporting, ninety-nine percent of voting precincts had been reported. Palazzo held 32% of the vote, Mike Ezell held 25% and Clay Wagner held 22%.

Absentee ballots have yet to be counted. Palazzo will face off against either Ezell or Wagner in a run-off on June 28.

Palazzo’s campaign released an official statement to the news on Tuesday night.

“It’s an honor to serve south Mississippi, and it’s something I do not take for granted,” said Palazzo. “I’m grateful for our supporters and volunteers who worked hard in this election and who will work hard to help us over the next three weeks. We now turn our attention to the run-off, and we will not be out-worked.”

No official response or statement had been released by the Ezell or Wagner campaigns at the time of publication.

Ezell is a Pascagoula native and a retired police officer, previously serving as the former Jackson County sheriff.

Palazzo is a Gulfport native and currently serving his sixth term in office as a U.S. Representative.

Wagner is a Kiln native and a retired business leader, previously serving as the senior vice president of Hancock Whitney Bank.

The winner of the June 28 run off with face off against the projected Democratic primary winner, Johnny Dupree, in the November general election.

