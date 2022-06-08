Win Stuff
AP: Johnny DuPree projected to be Democratic nominee for Miss. District 4

The Associated Press has called the election in favor of Johnny DuPree as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Associated Press has called the election in favor of Johnny DuPree as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

The Associated Press made the call around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the unofficial election results, Dupree was leading in the polls by a significant margin over David Sellers.

Dupree’s candidate profile reads he was born in Fort Benning, GA, and moved to Hattiesburg as a child. He later graduated from Jones County Junior College before going on to study at the University of Southern Mississippi to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and Jackson State Univerity to his PH.D.

He served as mayor of Hattiesburg for four terms and is a former Forrest County supervisor and Hattiesburg Public School District trustee.

As the Democratic nominee, DuPree will be up for election in the general election, which is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

