2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
By WDAM Staff and Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE: According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident that occurred Wednesday on Eastside Avenue.

HPD said Jones has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg.
William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Additional charges are pending for the other individual involved in the incident. The name and charges will be released when they become available.

----

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hattiesburg as two people are being treated for gunshot wounds.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Shortly thereafter, we were able to secure the scene,” said HPD Officer Ryan Moore. “As that progressed, we learned that a second victim showed up at a local hospital. After the investigation continued, it was learned that both of these individuals were involved, shooting at each other in an isolated incident that stemmed from an ongoing argument.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

