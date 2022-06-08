Win Stuff
2 wounded in isolated shooting on East Side Avenue in Hub City

As the investigation went on, it was learned that both individuals were shooting at one another...
As the investigation went on, it was learned that both individuals were shooting at one another during an isolated incident, according to HPD.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hattiesburg as two people are being treated for gunshot wounds.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HPD says officers were notified that another person arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg not long after.

As the investigation went on, it was learned that both individuals were shooting at one another during an isolated incident, according to HPD.

The police department will release additional details and charges when they become available.

