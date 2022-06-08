Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

06/08 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Less fog today despite even more humid air thanks to rapid warming.
06/08 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s even more humid out there this morning than it was yesterday, but because it’s warmed even more rapidly we aren’t seeing much in the way of fog. So that’s one bonus, but we’ll be regretting all that humidity later today and for the next few days. We’re expecting another high near 95 today, which means it’ll feel more like 100 degrees once again. Even after the cloud cover begins to build and a few afternoon showers/t-storms begin popping up it won’t cool very much. Thursday and Friday will be the rainiest of the week with 30% and 40% chances respectively, but even then they’ll be fairly scattered. That means not everyone will see rain, but there will be at least enough out there rain-cooled air can spread around, lowering the high from the mid 90s into the low. That’s still slightly above average, and only going up as we head into next week.

In fact, thanks to upper level ridging and frequent sun, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some near triple digit highs by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

06/08 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/08 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Another Hot and Humid day, but showers return by the end of the week.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/7
06/07 Ryan’s “Getting Hotter” Tuesday Morning Forecast
06/07 Ryan’s “Getting Hotter” Tuesday Morning Forecast