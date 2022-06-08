06/08 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s even more humid out there this morning than it was yesterday, but because it’s warmed even more rapidly we aren’t seeing much in the way of fog. So that’s one bonus, but we’ll be regretting all that humidity later today and for the next few days. We’re expecting another high near 95 today, which means it’ll feel more like 100 degrees once again. Even after the cloud cover begins to build and a few afternoon showers/t-storms begin popping up it won’t cool very much. Thursday and Friday will be the rainiest of the week with 30% and 40% chances respectively, but even then they’ll be fairly scattered. That means not everyone will see rain, but there will be at least enough out there rain-cooled air can spread around, lowering the high from the mid 90s into the low. That’s still slightly above average, and only going up as we head into next week.

In fact, thanks to upper level ridging and frequent sun, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some near triple digit highs by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.