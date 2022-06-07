West Lamar Water Assoc. issues boil water notice for 150 customers

Win Stuff
Customers who live on West 4th Street from Hatten Road to Lake Thoreau Road, Lake Thoreau Road, Stonegate Drive, Cottoncreek Drive, Whistlers Way, Romar Place Jubilee Point and Spencer Cove, will be affected.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of their customers.

According to WLWA Certified Operator Jason Barrett, the boil water notice comes as the result of a line upgrade.

Customers who live on West 4th Street from Hatten Road to Lake Thoreau Road, Lake Thoreau Road, Stonegate Drive, Cottoncreek Drive, Whistlers Way, Romar Place Jubilee Point and Spencer Cove, will be affected.

WLWA says the notice will affect about 150 customers and will be in effect until all samples are approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Customers are reminded to boil water that they use for consumption for at least one minute when service is restored.

