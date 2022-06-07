Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

USM wins Hattiesburg Regional, postgame conference held

Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Southern Miss Golden Eagles(Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tight game between the University of Southern Mississippi and Louisiana State University during the final game of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Championship.

Southern Miss advances to the Super Regional after an 8-7 win over LSU.

This will be the first time in program history they will host a Super Regional.

A postgame conference is being held. You can watch the conference below or on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to...
Fla. man killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 84
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Photo: Joseph McCarty and Karen McCarty
2 suspects charged in vulnerable adult abuse investigation

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
Ole Miss advances in winner's bracket after 2-1 win Sunday over Miami.
Elko’s 2-run double puts Ole Miss in Coral Gables regional’s driver’s seat