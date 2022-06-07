USM wins Hattiesburg Regional, postgame conference held

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tight game between the University of Southern Mississippi and Louisiana State University during the final game of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Championship.

Southern Miss advances to the Super Regional after an 8-7 win over LSU.

This will be the first time in program history they will host a Super Regional.

A postgame conference is being held. You can watch the conference below or on Facebook.

