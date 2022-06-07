Win Stuff
Successful Memorial Day Enforcement Campaign for MHP’s Troop J

Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop J recently released its numbers for the 2022 Memorial Day Enforcement Campaign.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Troop J issued several citations for different violations during the enforcement period.

Troop J issued several citations for different violations during the enforcement period.

Those include:

  • 1,084 hazard tickets
  • 452 non-hazardous tickets
  • 16 DUI’s
  • 122 seatbelt violations
  • 17 child restraint violations

According to MHP, hazard tickets are issued for violations such as speeding and reckless driving, while non-hazardous tickets are issued for violations such as not having insurance or driving without a driver’s license.

During the campaign, MHP utilizes all of its troopers to try and keep everyone safe on the roads.

“We try to put as much enforcement effort as we can on the roadways to prevent fatalities, and this year we were successful in doing that,” said Taylor Shows, MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer. “We did work 16 collisions, none of which had serious injuries or fatal injuries... and that’s our main goal is to keep the travelers of Mississippi and the in-state residents that have to travel on state and federal highways... make sure they get from point A to point B as safely as possible.”

The Memorial Day campaign began Thursday, May 26th, and wrapped up on Monday, May 30th at midnight.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

